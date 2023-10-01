Here’s everything you need to know to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFC South gets a chance to start clearing up the standings a bit in Week 4 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) travel to face the New Orleans Saints (2-1) at the Caesars Superdome. The divisional matchup kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1 and the Saints are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will air on Fox and a live stream will be available at Fox Live and through Sunday Ticket.

The Bucs lost their first game of the year in Week 3, falling 25-11 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa hung close for much of the first half, but Philadelphia pulled away as the Bucs turned the ball over twice late in the quarter. The Bucs had beaten the Vikings and Bears to open the season, but the Eagles matchup was the most significant test to date for them.

The Saints also started the season 2-0, but blew a 17-point lead to the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday and lost 18-17. They had the shutout going and the ball early in the fourth quarter, but things went south. They didn’t turn the ball over the entire quarter, and yet somehow gave up 18 points in a little over 11 minutes of game time. The Saints had a shot at a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 left, but Blake Grupe missed it and the Packers kneeled out the clock.

The Bucs swept the season series last year while the Saints won seven of the previous eight contests between these two teams.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Odds: Saints -155, Bucs +130

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.