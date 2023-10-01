Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bengals vs. Titans in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) will travel south to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in Week 4. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

The Bengals finally got on the board this past week, beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Joe Burrow was questionable with a calf injury but managed to play. He was slowed throughout, but the Bengals did just enough to win 19-16 and avoid an 0-3 start to the season. It’s unclear how long it will take for Burrow to get back to 100%, but given he played Monday, we can expect him back out there this week after what will probably be a light practice week.

The Titans have played as they were expected to at this point in the season. They’re 1-2 and have been somewhat competitive. They’re coming off a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns as they lost 27-3 on the road. Derrick Henry had 11 carries for 20 yards. Taking away Henry beats this team with their bad quarterback play. Defensively, they have been fine against the run, but awful against the pass. If the losses continue, it might be time to give one of the young quarterbacks a chance.

How to watch Bengals vs. Titans in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Odds: Titans -112, Bengals -108, O/U 42.5

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.