Here’s everything you need to know to watch Vikings vs. Panthers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings will travel south to take on the Carolina Panthers this week. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Things have not been going well for the Vikings this year. Kirk Cousins and the offense have played fine, but nothing special. They have had some struggles at running back and it seems like getting rid of Dalvin Cook might not have been the greatest idea. Their defense has struggled as well, but that was expected. This team has relied upon their offense to win games the past few years, but that isn't working this year.

It was expected to be a rebuilding year for the Panthers. However, they haven't played awful. They're 0-3, but have been competitive which is all you can ask for. The passing offense looked great this week as Andy Dalton took over as the starter while Bryce Young was out with an injury. The defense had major struggles, but they had some injury issues. Hopefully, they can get healthier in the next few weeks.

How to watch Vikings vs. Panthers in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Odds: Vikings -170, Panthers +142, O/U 45

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.