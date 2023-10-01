Here’s everything you need to know to watch Rams vs. Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) this week. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

The Rams got their season off to a solid start with a win over the Seahawks and a hard-fought loss to the 49ers. However, they stumbled in Week 3. They faced a Bengals team that was playing with an injury-limited Joe Burrow and the Rams couldn’t get anything going on offense. Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions and Kyren Williams could only manage 38 rushing yards in the 19-16 Monday Night Football loss.

The Colts have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL through three weeks. Many expected it to be a rebuilding year for them, but they have continued to have success through the first three weeks. Gardner Minshew might be the best backup quarterback in the NFL. The Colts' front seven is also underrated and should get some more credit. It will be interesting to see if this team can keep it up and what happens with Jonathan Taylor after Week 4 is over.

How to watch Rams vs. Colts in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Odds: Rams -110, Colts -110, O/U 45

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.