Here’s everything you need to know to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The AFC West will feature one divisional matchup in Week 4 as the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at SoFi Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. A live stream will be available on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Raiders are on a two-game losing streak, dropping an embarrassing 23-18 game to the Steelers. Josh McDaniels made the most head-scratching of decisions against Pittsburgh. Trailing by eight points and sitting on 4th and 4 at the Steelers 8 with 2:22 left, the Raiders kicked the field goal to cut the lead to five. They forced the Steelers to punt with 23 seconds left and Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception on the next play.

The Chargers snapped their two-game losing streak to open the season thanks in part to a last-second stand against the Minnesota Vikings. LA led 28-24 but Minnesota drove down the field into the red zone at the end of the fourth quarter. They had a 1st and goal at the Chargers’ six-yard line with 12 seconds left and Kirk Cousins threw an interception at the goal line to end it.

LA is a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The two teams have alternated wins and losses in the all-time series for the past two years.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Odds: Chargers -250, Raiders +205

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday's matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream.