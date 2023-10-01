Here’s everything you need to know to watch Steelers vs. Texans in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) and Houston Texans (1-2) face off in a matchup of two teams quietly in the mix in their respective divisions, even with lower expectations than some of their division-mates. The game kicks off inside NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and a live stream will be available at CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Steelers handled their business on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter and then rolled off 23 straight points. The Raiders had a chance to go for a game-tying touchdown late down eight but opted for a field goal and lost 23-18. Pittsburgh has been all over the map this season. They were crushed by San Francisco in Week 1 but then bounced back to beat Cleveland in Week 2. They’re tied atop the AFC North.

The Texans are coming off their best performance of the young season. They went on the road and dominated a heavily favored Jacksonville Jaguars squad, winning 37-17. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud impressed with 280 yards and two touchdown passes. The Jaguars had a couple of chances to get back into the game, but each time, Houston provided an emphatic answer in getting the huge road win.

Pittsburgh is a field goal road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. These two teams last met in 2020, with Pittsburgh winning 28-21. The Steelers are 5-2 all-time in the series.

How to watch Steelers vs. Texans in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Odds: Steelers -162, Texans +136

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.