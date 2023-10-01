Here’s everything you need to know to watch Broncos vs. Bears in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL regularly features entertaining matchups that are worth a watch regardless of your fandom. In Week 4, the highlight of the week might be Dolphins-Bills, with those two squads coming off a combined 84 points worth of victory last week. On the other side of the coin, we’ve got the Chicago Bears (0-3) hosting the Denver Broncos (0-3).

Unless you’re a fan of either of these teams, it’s hard to see any reason to watch what is a brutal matchup. But, if you must you must. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1, and will air on CBS. A live stream will be available on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Broncos are coming off a near-record-setting loss. They became the first NFL team to give up 70 points since 1966, losing 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins. There were eight minutes left in the game when Miami got to 70 points, and they had their reserves in. The scoring was unexpected, but the loss was not. Denver is winless through three weeks, blowing fourth-quarter leads in each of their first two games. They didn’t have a fourth-quarter lead to blow against Miami as the wheels came entirely off.

The Bears are also winless and there’s no reason to see them turning things around. The Packers blew them out in Week 1 and the Bucs had no trouble with them in Week 2. Last week, they lost 41-10 to the Chiefs in a game that was a disaster. Justin Fields got hurt and then came back in even with the blowout already secured. It’s unclear what the Bears' plan is at this point and who is going to survive this disaster of a season.

This marks the first matchup between these two since the Bears won 16-14 in 2019. Denver is a field goal road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Considering their Week 3 loss to Miami, that says a lot about how bad the Bears are looking right now.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bears in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Odds: Broncos -162, Bears +136

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.