Here’s everything you need to know to watch Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

We’re only through three weeks of the 2023 NFL season, but the AFC East has effectively split in half. The Miami Dolphins (3-0) and Buffalo Bills (2-1) are the top teams in the division and the New England Patriots (1-2) and New York Jets (1-2) are in the second tier of the division. In Week 4, the top half gets a chance to battle for early divisional supremacy as the Bills host the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, and it’s safe to say this will get a sizable broadcast window for an early game. The two teams won their Week 3 matchups by a combined 84 points, with both teams making serious statements. The game will be available via live stream on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Dolphins beat the Denver Broncos 70-20, becoming the first team to reach 70 points since Washington did it in 1966. They reached that with 8:01 left and reserves in the game, but willingly took a knee in field goal range rather than further run up the score. Miami beat the Patriots fairly comfortably in Week 2 and won a wild one over the Chargers in Week 1 to set up their current unbeaten record.

The Bills traveled to beat the Washington Commanders 37-3 in a game many pundits thought would be more difficult. The Commanders' defense was expected to give the Bills offense a tough test after Buffalo had thumped the Raiders the week before. Instead, Buffalo took an early lead and the game was never competitive.

This marks the 115th time these two teams have faced off. Last year, Miami won the first matchup of the season in September, but Buffalo won in December and then again in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Buffalo has won nine of the past ten games between these two teams.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Odds: Bills -135, Dolphins +120

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.