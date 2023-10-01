Here’s everything you need to know to watch Ravens vs. Browns in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will travel north to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. and will air on CBS. This is an important game for the AFC North.

It was a rough loss for the Ravens in Week 3. They lost 22-19 to the Indianapolis Colts at home. Lamar Jackson and the offense looked as they did last year while Greg Roman was the offensive coordinator. Todd Monken is still figuring things out, but they need to improve this week. They’re going to have to throw the ball down the field if they want to beat the Browns. The defense is not a worry and is one of the best in the NFL. Baltimore also needs to get healthier as they’re missing a number of guys on both sides of the ball.

Cleveland bounced back exactly how they needed to in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. They showed that their defense is one of the best in the NFL and can carry this offense. Derrick Henry rushed for 20 yards on 11 carries. Surprisingly, the passing game looked a lot better for the Browns. Deshaun Watson threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns against a bad passing defense. It will be interesting to see what that offense can do against the Ravens this week.

How to watch Ravens vs. Browns in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Odds: Browns -148, Ravens +124, O/U 41

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.