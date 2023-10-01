Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL wraps up the fourth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season with a matchup that has lost most of its luster. The New York Jets (1-2) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday Night Football, but the biggest storyline will no longer be Aaron Rodgers after his torn Achilles. Instead, we’ll be left with countless Taylor Swift mentions throughout the broadcast.

Sunday Night Football airs on NBC and the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. A live stream will be available on Peacock, NBC Live, and NBC app.

The Chiefs are in sole possession of first place after crushing the Chicago Bears last week. They jumped on top 41-0 and aside from garbage points, cruised to victory. Taylor Swift was in the building to watch Travis Kelce catch a touchdown, and it’s a safe bet we’ll hear a comment or two about that from the NBC crew.

The Jets are circling the drain less than a month removed from Super Bowl hopes. Aaron Rodgers is done for the year and Zach Wilson is not the answer — regardless of what anybody on the Jets says. They stunned the Bills in the opener after Rodgers’ injury, but they followed that with an ugly loss to the Cowboys and another poorly played loss to the Patriots.

The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 42.5. The old AFL rivals last played in 2020, with the Chiefs winning 35-9.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app, Peacock

TV channel: NBC

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Odds: Chiefs -500, Jets +380

A live stream is available at NBC Live or on the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.