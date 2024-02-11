Why the over/under could hit in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The total for this game is 47.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some of the factors that could lead to either the over or under cashing in this one.

49ers-Chiefs: Over in Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco averaged 28.9 points per game this season and are capable of rolling on offense with weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel at its disposal. The Niners are 11-8 in O/U’s this season and they were able to trigger the over with their comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, we know what Kansas City is capable of with Patrick Mahomes firing on all cylinders. This could very well be a fun contest where the over easily cashes.

49ers-Chiefs: Under in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City’s offense struggled at times throughout the season with inconsistent play from its receiving targets. In fact, the Chiefs are the third-most under-friendly in the NFL this year with a 6-14 O/U record. They’ll face a challenging 49ers defense stacked with Pro Bowlers and if their talented defense also steps up in this contest, we could see a true struggle between these squads throughout the evening.

