Best receiving player props in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 kicks off from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11 as the San Francisco 49ers meet the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams represented their respective conferences in Super Bowl 54 in 2020, and the Chiefs defeated the Niners, 31-20.

The 49ers enter Super Bowl 58 as 2-point favorites to win, and the total is set at 47.5. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the top receiving over/under props for the 49ers and Chiefs. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions (-166)

Kelce has been the favorite target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the 2024 playoffs. The weaknesses in the Niners’ secondary were exposed against the Packers and Lions during earlier playoff rounds, and Mahomes will be looking to find Kelce in the end zone when he can. Kelce has also been a reliable short-game option during the postseason and is a solid option on longer second or third-down plays. He finished the AFC Championship with 11 receptions.

Deebo Samuel over 66.5 receiving yards (+130)

Samuel has been a frequent target for Brock Purdy throughout this postseason and finished the NFC Championship Game with eight receptions for 89 yards. Samuel is a difference-maker on this offense, and if Purdy can get through the Chiefs’ top-ranked secondary, Samuel has high potential to be the 49ers’ top receiver in this matchup, even though he ranked third in receiving yards on the team during the regular season.

Race to 20 receiving yards: George Kittle (+360)

The race to 20 receiving yards will depend heavily on who wins the coin toss and whether that team opts to receive or defer the ball, but I like Kittle here. As the 49ers face down an early drive against a tough Chiefs defense and look to build momentum, Brock Purdy will likely rely on shorter check-downs and reliable first-down options in the passing game. Kittle fits the mold for this strategy and has a good return in the race to 20 yards.

