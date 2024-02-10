DraftKings Network betting 49ers vs. Chiefs against the spread in Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers matchup for the final game of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday night. The 49ers come into this matchup as 2-point favorites over the defending champion Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles in las year’s Super Bowl to give Patrick Mahomes and company their second Super Bowl victory over the last four seasons.

Our writers at DraftKings Network have some thoughts on how they would bet the spread in this matchup. Let’s take a look at who they’ve got.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

Chinmay Vaidya, Sports Editor

The spread is 2 points, which is effectively asking which team will win this game. I can go on about each matchup, the key battles and the playoff history of both teams. The only number that matters is Patrick Mahomes’ record as an underdog. He’s 10-1-1 ATS in this position and while his numbers haven’t been eye-popping this season, he’s made enough plays when it matters to still be considered the best quarterback in the league. Kansas City’s defense has been on fire too and Mahomes does well as the underdog, so I’ll take the Chiefs against the number.

Pick: Chiefs +2

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

I echo everything Chinmay just said above. Mahomes is nearly flawless in the rare moments where he’s an underdog and the Chiefs are also aided by the fact that Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in NFL history when having two weeks to prepare his team. This team is accustomed to this stage as the defending champions and I have them outright winning in Las Vegas.

Pick: Chiefs +2

Grace McDermott, Staff Writer

Pick: Chiefs +2

Chet Gresham, NFL Editor

Like in the AFC Championship game, this matchup favors the Chiefs’ opponent on paper. The 49ers' offense has been much better than the Chiefs' this season, while both defenses have been closer statistically, but the 49ers are more well-rounded. But, like in the Championship game, you can never truly quantify Patrick Mahomes’ ability to evade tacklers, and then run or pass for a first down. His ability to see the field while under pressure is truly amazing, while Brock Purdy has not fared well against top-ranked pass defenses like the Chiefs, while also throwing too many pick-able, tip-able passes this season.

Pick: Chiefs +2

Ben Zweiman, Senior Managing Editor

I’m a bitter Packers fan and am mostly backing the Chiefs for that reason. Just kidding. But the defending champions have been the better team all playoffs vs. the Niners, who really shouldn’t be in this game. Had it not been for a 7-seed messing up and the Lions blowing a massive halftime lead, the Niners would be sitting at home. Their defense has been sub-par in the playoffs and if we’re picking between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, it’s Mahomes 1,000%. I think it will be a close game but the Chiefs win pretty handily. When Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting points in a Super Bowl, don’t get cute, take them.

Pick: Chiefs +2

Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

I talked myself into the 49ers winning in our Super Bowl predictions article and guess what, I’m thinking they cover too. Kansas City shouldn’t have been the underdog in this game based on the opponents they’ve beaten in the postseason this year and their recent playoff success. Still, I think that San Francisco covers in their win because they counter Kansas City well. The key to their success is going to be a strong first quarter, and if that happens, when the dust settles at the end of the game, they should cover.

Pick: 49ers -2

Mike Turay, Editorial Coordinator

To everyone’s surprise, the defending Super Bowl champion enter as underdogs. Look I get it hasn’t been the typical razzle-dazzle amazing plays were used to by this Kansas City team, but how are they not favored? If the dismantling of the Miami Dolphins didn’t convince you, escaping Buffalo with a tough road win wasn’t, how did their performance against the Ravens not open eyes? This is the best defense Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce have ever had. The San Francisco 49ers were a couple near pick-six throws from Brock Purdy away from vacation, you don’t have to guess who I’m taking on the spread.

Pick: Chiefs +2

David Fucillo, Head of Sports Betting Content

I’m surprised the 49ers remain favored, but I think they bounce back after a shaky first two games. They beat the Packers and Lions, but they got a lot of help after bad starts in both games. I think we see them bring it all together in this one to get the job done. They’re good enough to clear the two points handily, but even if it’s close, I’ll take a field goal or better win.

Pick: 49ers -2