Best 49ers player prop bets for 2024 NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The No. 1 seed Niners emerged from the Divisional round with a three-point victory over the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco is one of the most well-rounded teams in the league, with stars on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at the best San Francisco player prop bets for Sunday’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC Championship game: Best 49ers player prop bets

Christian McCaffrey, Under 19.5 carries (-145)

The 49ers’ offense runs through McCaffrey whether it is literally his running the ball or being a top target in the passing game. He is the best running back in the league, but still, this is a huge carry number for him. CMC had 17 carries in the win over Green By last week. The reasoning for the line could be that San Francisco is expected to run out the clock late, but if they’re doing so with the lead, McCaffrey may be rested. The star RB has had more than 19 carries in only four games this season and three of them came in the first month of the season.

Brock Purdy over 21.5 pass completions (-110)

Purdy has been great as the 49ers’ quarterback, throwing for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns in the regular season. Despite having McCaffrey as the starting running back, the Niners continue to trust the ball in Purdy’s hands. This is expected to be a somewhat tight game so we should see Purdy airing the ball out. He has completed at least 22 passes in back-to-back games, both of which the 49ers won.

George Kittle, under 4.5 receptions (-130)

As good as Kittle has been in his career, he has developed into more of a role player for the Niners’ passing attack this season. With McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in tow, there are plenty of mouths to feed in the proverbial passing kitchen. Kittle had a big game last week with 81 yards and a touchdown but they did it on four receptions. He has had fewer than five receptions in six of his last seven games.