Best Lions player prop bets for 2024 NFC Championship game

The Detroit Lions have held strong in back-to-back weeks at home but now have to go on the road. The Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with the winner representing the NFC in the Super Bowl on February 11. Let’s take a look at the best player prop bets for Detroit in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

NFC Championship game: Best Lions player prop bets

Sam LaPorta, over 4.5 receptions (-150)

This line feels low, especially since the Detroit tight end brought in nine of his 11 targets for 65 yards against the Buccaneers in the Divisional round. LaPorta has played his way into the second option in the passing game behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. He should benefit from checkdown passes and hit this over, despite the 49ers’ defense getting plenty of reps slowing down a receiving tight end in practice.

Jared Goff, over 35.5 passing attempts (-125)

Anything can happen in the NFL, but the Lions are expected to be trailing during the game. If they aren’t, I still think that they are going to need to work off their run game, and quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to pass the ball. It was a formula that worked against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last week’s 31-23 win as Goff threw 43 times.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, over 83.5 receiving yards (-115)

St. Brown remains the top receiving option for Goff. He will have a tough matchup against the San Francisco secondary, but I don’t expect that he will be locked down in this matchup. St. Brown had 77 yards and a score last week on eight receptions. He had five straight games with at least 90 receiving yards before that. It’s a high stat line, but I think that St. Brown will still hit the over.