Early bet against the spread for49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

We are getting a rematch of Super Bowl 54 in Super Bowl 58 when the San Francisco 49ers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. Most of the rosters remain the same for both sides, especially when it comes to the key stars but there are some important new faces that will impact this contest.

Here’s a look at the early ATS pick for this matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The 49ers are the early 2-point favorite and the total comes in at 47.5.

Super Bowl 58 predictions: 49ers vs. Chiefs spread pick

The most obvious difference for the 49ers is the pairing of quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, which wasn’t there in the first matchup. Purdy isn’t exactly the top quarterback in the league but he’s been able to navigate some tough playoff games and operate this offense without issues. McCaffrey might be the best player in the league overall, and finds ways to make a difference in the rushing and receiving game.

The Chiefs woke up from their slumber in the playoffs, dominating the opening round against the Dolphins before going on the road to take out the Bills and Ravens to reach the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still there but Tyreek Hill is no longer on the team. Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice are two important young players who will be spotlighted for the Chiefs in this game.

Even though the 49ers are favored and have a game-changing talent in McCaffrey, it’s hard to go against Mahomes and Kansas City’s defense as the underdogs. I like the Chiefs as the early ATS pick for Super Bowl 58.

Final pick: Chiefs +2