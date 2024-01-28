Super Bowl 58 predictions: Early straight-up pick for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl 54, when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers 31-20 in Miami.

The 49ers made a historic comeback to beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. After getting down 24-7 at halftime, the 49ers scored 17 points in the third quarter to tie up the game and then took a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach late. No team had ever come back from such a large deficit in the Championship game.

The Chiefs went into Baltimore to take on the likely MVP Lamar Jackson and the No. 1 seed in Baltimore. Mahomes and Steve Spagnuolo’s defense led them to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five season.

The odds for the game have been posted by DraftKings Sportsbook, and to start out, the 49ers are favored by 2.5-points. The money line has the 49ers at -130 and the Chiefs at -110, with the total at 48 points.

Early pick: Chiefs

The 49ers gutted out an amazing win on Sunday, but they showed plenty of flaws, while the Chiefs looked completely in control, despite the Ravens defense playing well all day. The Chiefs defense is playing much better than the 49ers defense right now, at all levels. And if that isn’t enough, Andy Reid is at his best with an extra week of preparation and well, Mahomes, he’s the best quarterback in the league. I have absolutely no idea why the 49ers are favored right now, but I doubt it lasts.