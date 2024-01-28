Best Ravens player prop bets for 2024 AFC Championship game

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have made it to the AFC Championship game, where they will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Ravens and Chiefs are 1 and 2 in points allowed this season, as their defenses have been playing lights out. On the offensive side, the Chiefs are still Top 10 in many categories, while the Ravens are Top 5. This should be a closely fought battle.

Below, we’ll take a look at some individual Ravens players I’ll submit prop wagers for.

AFC Championship game: Best Ravens player prop bets

Justice Hill, Over 34.5 rushing yards (-110)

Hill has looked like the Ravens best running back for much of the season, but with Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards in the mix, his workload hasn’t given him a lot of chances. He remains the running back who will see the most snaps each week and I expect the Ravens to look to run the ball with the Chiefs pass defense being their strength.

Isaiah Likely, Over 21.5 receiving yards

Mark Andrews is back this week from a long I.R. stint and will play this week against the Chiefs. The question is, will he play his usual number of snaps? I predict he will not, as Isaiah Likely has played well enough that the team will feel fine keeping Andrews fresh by easing him back in with fewer snaps.

Justin Tucker, OVER 1.5 field goals made (-125)

I see this as a low scoring game with two good defenses, which means the Ravens should feel better about taking the points instead of going for it on 4th down. I like the same bet for Harrison Butker as well.