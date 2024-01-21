Betting Chiefs-Bills against the spread in the 2024 NFL Divisional round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today and we’ll be treated to an AFC Divisional round matchup of rivals as the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to battle the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Kansas City handled business in sub-zero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium last Saturday, sending the Miami Dolphins on vacation in a 26-7 victory. The Patrick Mahomes-Rashee Rice connection is proving to be dangerous as the rookie hauled in eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in the win. Meanwhile, the defense completely stifled Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense.

Buffalo had to wait an extra day for its Wild Card game due to weather but still toppled the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 31-17 victory. The Bills jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and were never in real danger as Josh Allen threw for 203 passing yards, ran for 74 rushing yards, and accounted for four touchdowns for the afternoon.

Buffalo enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 45.5.

ATS Pick: Bills -2.5

KC-Buffalo has emerged as THE rivalry in the AFC of the early 2020s and we’ll once again be treated to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen duking it out. The difference between this and their previous two postseason matchups is that it's taking place in Buffalo this time around, marking the very first road playoff game for Mahomes. The Bills have been the hottest team in the league over the last month, but are under pressure to finally get over the Chiefs hump in the playoffs. I’ll side with the Bills Mafia and say that they do step up at home and cover while getting the win.