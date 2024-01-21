Betting Bucs-Lions against the spread in the 2024 NFL Divisional round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue today and we’ll be treated to an NFC Divisional round matchup featuring the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading north to face the No. 3 Detroit Lions. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Tampa Bay dominated a reeling Philadelphia Eagles team in the Wild Card round last month, coming away with a 32-9 blowout win to advance. Baker Mayfield stepped up big for the Bucs, going 22-36 for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense threw a wide array of blitzes at Jalen Hurts and stalled the Eagles offense. Philly went a combined 0-11 on third and fourth down attempts.

Detroit was able to send the electric Ford Field crowd home happy last Sunday, downing the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 for the franchise’s first playoff win in 32 years. In a battle of quarterbacks facing their former teams, Jared Goff triumphed over Matthew Stafford, going 22-27 for 277 yards and a touchdown. The Lions were able to hang on despite only scoring three points in the second half as the defense was able to keep the Rams out of the end zone late.

Detroit enters the game as a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 49.5.

ATS Pick: Buccaneers +6

I have Detroit winning at home and advancing, but it won’t come easy. Tampa Bay has exceeded all expectations by making the Divisional round and will be playing loose for the entire afternoon. The defense got picked apart by Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the regular season and I believe they’ll make the necessary adjustments to make them work harder this time around. The Bucs are a league-best 8-1 against the spread on the road this season, so I’ll take them to cover.