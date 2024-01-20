Betting Packers-49ers against the spread in the 2024 NFL Divisional round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue tonight and we’ll be treated to an NFC Divisional round matchup featuring the No. 7 Green Bay Packers hitting the road to face the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Green Bay went on the road and put the boots to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round last weekend, leaving AT&T Stadium with a 48-32 victory. It was a coming-out party for Jordan Love, who was nearly flawless by going 16-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Not to be overshadowed was Aaron Jones, who broke off 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns of his own on the ground.

San Francisco will finally take the field in the postseason after earning a first-round bye last weekend. The 49ers won the NFC West with a 12-5 record, winning seven of their last nine contests to claim the crown. As dominant as they’ve been on both sides of the ball, there’s a question over whether Brock Purdy can reliably lead this team on a run to the Super Bowl. A victory here would earn San Fran its third straight trip to the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco enters the game as a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 43.5.

ATS Pick: Packers +9.5

This has been a very strange NFL season, so what would epitomize that strangeness more than a team that snuck into the playoffs in Week 18 handing the NFC’s top team an unceremonious exit in the Divisional round? Green Bay absolutely dismantled Dallas last weekend and we got a glimpse of the future with Jordan Love and his full cast of young receivers balling out at Jerry World. I can envision a scenario where the Packers jump out to an early lead and the defense forces turnovers off Brock Purdy like it did to Dak Prescott last week. Give me the Pack to not only cover but pull off the upset.