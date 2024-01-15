How the public is betting Eagles-Buccaneers in the Wild Card round as of Sunday

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue tonight and we’ll be treated to an NFC Wild Card matchup featuring the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles hitting the road to face the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Philadelphia enters the game as a 3-point favorite, accompanied by a total of 43. The Eagles are listed as a -155 moneyline favorite, making the Bucs a +130 underdog. Below, we’ll take a look at the betting splits and see how the public is wagering this game. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The public is leaning towards the Eagles covering as a field goal favorite here with 60% of the money and 58% of the total bets being pushed their way.

Is the public right?

Trusting this Eagles team to cover as a road favorite is a dicey proposition, even if they did come down to Raymond James Stadium and beat this same Bucs team way back in Week 3. The team collapsed down the stretch and players like Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are dealing with injuries while AJ Brown will be out. The Bucs themselves have also struggled offensively the past few weeks, so there could be a chance for Philly to pull it together here.

Over/Under

The public loves the under for this matchup. 68% of the money and 51% of the total bets are on the under 43 cashing in this game.

Is the public right?

43 is low, but as just mentioned, both offenses struggled late in the season. This could very well end up being a snoozer at certain points of the evening with both teams trading punts.

Moneyline

Bettors are leaning toward Philly on the moneyline as 59% of the money and 57% of the total bets are on the Eagles to pick up the win on the road.

Is the public right?

Philadelphia is the defending NFC champion and it is naturally going to get the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. But man, are you (the betting public) sure about this? No contender looked more out of sorts than the Eagles in the second half of the season and Jalen Hurts may not be able to throw the ball properly with his finger injury. Given how disastrous the last month has been for this team, it’s hard to see them pulling it together at the last minute. But we’ll see!