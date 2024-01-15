How the public is betting Steelers-Bills in the Wild Card round as of Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Monday, January 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium. The Bills enter as 10-point favorites, with the total set at 38. We take a look at how the public is betting on this playoff matchup.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The betting public is fairly split over the point spread. With the unpredictable weather rolling through combined with a wide 10-point spread, it can be challenging to nail down what the game will look like. With that in mind, 49% of bets and 52% of dollars wagered have been placed on the Bills to cover.

Is the public right?

The inclement weather makes this one extremely hard to predict, so the public is right in its near-even split. On a more normal game day, the Bills would likely be seeing more of the money on this one, but snow games have a tendency to take a left turn.

Over/Under

Despite the weather, bettors are taking the over in this matchup, with 48% of bets and 57% of dollars wagered going toward a total higher than 38.

Is the public right?

This is a relatively low total, particularly for a high-scoring Bills offense, but could be risky with high winds and freezing temperatures affecting normal play.

Moneyline

The Bills moneyline comes in at -500, and the Steelers enter the matchup at +380. Despite the better money available on the Steelers' side, the public is riding heavily with the Bills, placing 83% of bets and 74% of dollars wagered on Buffalo.

Is the public right?

As heavy home favorites, the Bills are expected to win this game, and the public is aligned with the general consensus of this game’s outcome.