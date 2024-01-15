Betting Buccaneers-Eagles against the spread in the 2024 NFL Wild Card round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15 in an NFC Wild Card matchup. The Bucs earned the No. 4 seed in the NFC after winning the South division, and the Eagles grabbed the No. 5 seed after losing five of their last six regular season games. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

The two teams met earlier this season, and the Eagles won 25-11. However, the Eagles’ season has been on a steep downward slope through December and January. They went 0-6 against the spread in their last six games of the season, losing five outright. On the other hand, the Bucs won five of their last six games.

Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield was dealing with a rib injury toward the end of the regular season and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday ahead of the Wild Card round. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown did not practice this week.

The Eagles enter as 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

ATS Pick: Buccaneers +3

The Eagles have simply not looked like they want to be on the field for the last few weeks. It’s unclear just what caused them to take such a steep dive after a strong start to the season, but the results speak for themselves. They come into this game with their top receiver ruled out. The Bucs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.