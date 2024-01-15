Betting Steelers-Bills against the spread in the 2024 NFL Wild Card round

The No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers head to Highmark Stadium to face the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card matchup. The game was moved from Sunday due to weather concerns, and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 14.

The Bills finished off their season strong, with wins over the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Dolphins propelling them to the AFC East title and home-field advantage. The Steelers wrapped up their season with three straight wins to reach the postseason, led by backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The Bills enter as 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 37. Even with the delayed start, the forecast is not looking promising for Monday. The Buffalo area can expect winds nearing 20 MPH, freezing temperatures, and snow showers before and during the game.

ATS Pick: Bills -10

Despite the weather concerns throwing a wrench into business as usual, this Bills team is hot enough to win this one by a significant margin. Josh Allen has the experience and the skill set to keep up the Bills’ passing attack to a certain extent, but the Steelers’ run-heavy offensive approach will be a plus for Pittsburgh in this matchup. The Steelers have slightly more of an edge in this weather than they normally would, but I still think the Bills cover.