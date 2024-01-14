How the public is betting Rams-Lions in the Wild Card round as of Sunday, January 14

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. This is an important game, with both Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff looking to pick up a statement playoff win over their former teams. This Sunday night primetime matchup is a big one for bettors, so let’s take a look at how the public is betting as we get closer to kickoff.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions -3 (49% handle, 54% bets)

Is the public right? Yes.

Detroit finished the regular season with the best record against the spread in the league. They covered in 70.6% of their games with a total 12-5 record. The Lions did cover at home in five of eight games, which was the 11th-best mark in the NFL. The Rams are the eighth-best road team against the spread, covering in five of nine games with one push. Detroit should be able to cover.

Over 53 (70% handle, 68% bets)

Is the public right? Yes.

Detroit averaged 27.1 points per game this season, while Los Angeles averaged 23.8. The Lions’ defense allowed the fourth-most points per game this season (25.1), while the Rams’ defense allowed the 12th-most (22.6). Los Angeles finished the season 7-1 in its last eight games, but only two of those games would have hit the over. In Detroit’s last eight games of the regular season, it went 5-3, and four of those games would’ve hit the over. Both of these offenses were clicking down the stretch of the season, and I think that momentum continues in a high-scoring game.

Lions -170 (50% handle, 57% bets)

Is the public right? Yes

This one is close, and bettors are not ignoring the dominance that the Rams had coming out of their bye week. Still, Detroit will play its first home playoff game in thirty years. Fans will welcome back Matthew Stafford and then quickly begin to root for his downfall in this game and that home crowd support could be the difference maker. Detroit’s defense will have to step up, but if they can get some key stops, the Lions should advance to the second round.