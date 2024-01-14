Betting Packers-Cowboys against the spread in the 2024 NFL Wild Card round

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue Sunday as we’ll be treated to an NFC Wild Card matchup featuring two historic rivals as the No. 7 Green Bay Packers hit the road to face the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Green Bay (9-8) was able to make the playoffs in the first year of the post Aaron Rodgers era Jordan Love stepped up in his first season as the starter. The Packers stumbled out the gate with a 3-6 record, only to rally by winning six of their last eight contests. They were able to clinch the last Wild Card spot by beating the Bears last Sunday.

Dallas (12-5) took the NFC East title this season, posting a 7-2 record in the second half of the season while the Eagles totally collapsed down the stretch. Dak Prescott had arguably the best individual season of his career and was an MVP candidate while CeeDee Lamb led the league in receptions with 135.

Dallas enters the game as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 50.5.

ATS Pick: Cowboys -7

Jordan Love, your time will come. But not this year. The Cowboys are under pressure to make a deep playoff run and as the home team, I think they’ll handle business at Jerry World against a team that snuck into the dance. I think Dallas covers as a touchdown favorite with ease here.