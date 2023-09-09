Pick against the spread for Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints meet up for a cross-conference battle in Week 1 of the regular season.

The Titans are coming off a strong finish to their preseason. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 in Week 2 and dominated the New England Patriots 23-7 in Week 3. New Orleans wasn’t too far off during the preseason. They finished 2-1, as well.

Let’s dive in and make the pick that makes the most sense.

Titans vs. Saints, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Titans quarterback situation is similar to last season, with veteran Ryan Tannehill set as starter while Malik Willis, the talented second-year signal-caller, will back him up. Rookie second-round pick Will Levis will be the QB3. That said, the offense as a whole still runs through Derrick Henry. Look for Tennessee to feed the cornerstone RB for most of the game, and try to eke out a close, low-scoring victory.

The Saints have a backfield spearheaded by the newly signed Jamaal Williams, as Alvin Kamara serves his suspension. The Saints have a loaded offense led by new QB Derek Carr and dangerous weapons like WRs Michael Thomas and Chris Olave. The defense remains stout with Cam Jordan and Demario Davis leading the way. The Saints are nicely balanced on both sides and certainly have the capability of keeping this score close. However, this one seems to possess value in the underdog spread.

The Pick: Titans +3