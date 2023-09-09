Pick against the spread for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings face off in Week 1 of the regular season. The Buccaneers finished 2-1 in the preseason, while Minnesota rested more of their starters throughout and went 0-3 as a result.

Baker Mayfield will start the season in place of the retired Tom Brady, as backup Kyle Trask waits patiently for an opportunity to get some snaps under center for the Bucs.

The Vikings are rolling with one of the top passing offenses in the NFL. Kirk Cousins will benefit from having arguably the most talented receiving unit he’s had over his 11-year career. Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn will be a headache for defenses to slow down in 2023.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Buccaneers are dealing with a myriad of issues as they enter the opening week. Star wide receiver Mike Evans is currently seeking a contract extension, and might not wind up being the same player if he fails to secure himself a future in Tampa. The Bucs are working with a middle-of-the-pack defense on the other side of the ball. They allowed 21.1 points per game to opponents in 2022.

The Vikings have a clear advantage over their opponent, at least offensively. It’s going to likely be a slow start for Mayfield as he gets more acquainted with the weapons around him like Evans, Godwin and Rachaad White. This is where Minnesota can jump out to a two-to-three-score lead, and lean on Alexander Mattison.

Don’t overcomplicate it, the Vikings have a strong enough offense to win by at least a touchdown.

The Pick: Vikings -6