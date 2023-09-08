Pick against the spread for Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

An AFC West rivalry will help kick off the 2023 NFL season as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sep. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High, and the game will air on CBS.

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Raiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos, Week 1: Pick against the spread

Jimmy Garoppolo steps in as the Raiders' new starting quarterback, and he’ll have no shortage of weapons around him in wide receiver Davante Adams and reigning NFL rushing leader, Josh Jacobs. Las Vegas finished 12th in scoring last season, but their offense was offset by a porous defense that ranked 26th in defensive scoring (24.6 PPG allowed). Outside of Maxx Crosby, the Raiders will need more than a few playmakers to step up in order to see improvement on that side of the ball.

Denver is looking to rid the memories of a disastrous 2022 season in which they finished 5-12 and ranked 32nd in scoring. New head coach Sean Payton will hope to steer Russell Wilson back to competency at the quarterback position, while the Broncos’ 14th-ranked defense still boasts a handful of playmakers in cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons.

Four of the last five meetings between these two teams have finished with a scoring margin of fewer than 10 points. Coupled with the fact that rain could be a factor, expect a slugfest that could come down to the wire or overtime, much like the last time these rivals met in Denver.

The Pick: Raiders +3.5