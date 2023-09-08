Pick against the spread for Packers vs. Bears in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season features an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field, and the game will air on FOX.

The Bears are a one-point favorite heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Packers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay will begin in earnest in Week 1 and against a storied rival in the Bears, no less. Love had an encouraging performance throughout the preseason, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. However, he could be in for a tall task as both of his top receivers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, have dealt with hamstring injuries leading up to Sunday’s contest.

The Bears opted to go all-in with Justin Fields in 2023, trading away the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and subsequently the opportunity to select quarterback Bryce Young. As part of the trade, Chicago netted DJ Moore, giving Fields a true WR1 to pair alongside Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and Cole Kmet. Despite the promising talent on offense, their 32nd-ranked defense will need to take a leap forward in order to see success in 2023.

Though the Packers have largely held the Bears number in recent history, that’s been coupled with having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. With Watson and Doub’s status up in the air, the Bears should be motivated to edge Green Bay in a close win at home.

The Pick: Bears -1