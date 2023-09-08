Pick against the spread for Cardinals vs. Commanders in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season features an NFC clash between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 10 at 1 p.m. ET from FedExField, and the matchup will air on FOX.

The Commanders are seven-point favorites heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Cardinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Commanders, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The start of the Jonathan Gannon era in Arizona will likely get off to a rough start with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from ACL surgery. In his place is newly-crowned starter Joshua Dobbs, Who completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a pair of starts last season.

DeAndre Hopkins departed in the offseason, and JJ Watt stepped away from the game of football. All indications point toward a rebuilding year for Arizona, which unsurprisingly sets them up as clear underdogs heading into Week 1.

After a quarterback carousel hindered the Commanders in 2022, Washington is handing the reins of the offense over to second-year man Sam Howell. The former Tar Heel recently went 19/25 for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a preseason win over the Ravens, and all reports indicate that he’s built a nice rapport with the larger offense. With a clear solution at quarterback, surrounded by weapons such as Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson, and Brian Robinson, Washington should have enough firepower to win and cover the spread on Sunday.

The Pick: Commanders -7