Pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Steelers in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived and the first slate of games features a matchup between two storied franchises. The San Francisco 49ers will travel east to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sep. 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium, and the game will air on FOX.

The 49ers are two-point favorites heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Steelers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Steelers, Week 1: Pick against the spread

All eyes will be on how quarterback Brock Purdy fares in his sophomore season after a memorable run as San Francisco’s third-string starter in 2022. The 49ers have no shortage of talent on offense with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, but it’s their elite defense that continues to be the team’s strength.

San Francisco allowed the fewest points to opponents (16.3 PPG) last season, and will now be at full strength with Nick Bosa back in the fold after coming to terms on a new contract extension.

The Steelers are coming off a 9-8 season in which their defense, similar to San Francisco, continued to be a strength for the franchise. Pittsburgh ranked 10th in defensive scoring, led by star T.J Watt, which contrasted with their offense that finished 26th in points per game. However, there is a high level of confidence that quarterback Kenny Pickett can take a leap forward in year two with talents such as George Pickens, Najee Harris, and Diontae Johnson around him.

The Pick: 49ers -2