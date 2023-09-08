Pick against the spread for Colts vs. Jaguars in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

In the opening week of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for an AFC South clash. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10 while taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium and airing on FOX.

In the section below, we’ll outline our top pick against the spread for this game, using lines and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Colts are entering the season with several uncertainties, including a new head coach in Shane Steichen and a rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. However, Richardson has considerable potential and fits the dual-threat quarterback profile that Steichen successfully developed in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts.

Conversely, the Jaguars are widely considered the favorites to win the lackluster AFC South division. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on an upward trajectory, and the addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley should further accelerate his development.

Even though the Jaguars appear to be the stronger team, giving up five points on the road in a divisional game is a significant ask. The Colts are a wild card in this matchup and could keep the game competitive, buoyed by the energy of their home crowd. Given these factors, it makes sense to go with the home underdog against the spread.

The Pick: Colts +5