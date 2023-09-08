Pick against the spread for Browns vs. Bengals in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

In an intriguing AFC North showdown to kick off the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10, and will be broadcast on CBS.

In the following section, we’ll highlight our top pick against the spread for this Week 1 clash, using odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bengals, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Browns were seemingly treading water until QB Deshaun Watson served his suspension last season. But his return for the final six games yielded mixed results; the team went 3-3 and Watson posted a modest QB rating of 79.1. However, the hope is that with more time to acclimate to the offense, Watson will elevate the Browns into a formidable contender this season.

On the other hand, the Bengals are considered one of the NFL’s top contenders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds. Despite this, their track record against their in-state rivals, the Browns, has been less than stellar. They’ve lost three of the last four games against Cleveland since the start of 2021. However, Cincinnati managed to break a five-game losing streak against the Browns with a 23-10 victory on Dec. 11 of last year.

I’m somewhat nervous about this pick, but I’m leaning towards the Bengals at -2.5. Laying points on the road in divisional games is always risky, and I fully acknowledge that risk in this situation, especially with the Bengals' shaky track record against the Browns. However, I believe Cincinnati has the edge, especially with MVP contender Joe Burrow at the helm, poised to make more crucial plays down the stretch than the Browns’ offense.

The Pick: Bengals -2.5