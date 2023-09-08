Pick against the spread for Ravens vs. Texans in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10, and will be broadcast on CBS.

Which team will emerge victorious, and which side will cover the spread? We’ll answer those questions while diving into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Texans, Week 1: Pick against the spread

The Houston Texans are entering a new era with DeMeco Ryans as their head coach and C.J. Stroud, formerly of Ohio State, as their quarterback. Clearly, in a rebuilding phase, the Texans are unlikely to be the favorites in many matchups this season until they show signs of significant improvement. In other words, it’s not surprising to see Houston as a substantial underdog on the road in Week 1.

Conversely, the Baltimore Ravens have also undergone changes, albeit less drastic. Todd Monken, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs, will assume the same role for the Ravens. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will continue to lead the team after securing a new contract in the offseason.

The Ravens are the better team in every facet of the game, but this Week 1 matchup could turn out to be a low-scoring affair. This is particularly possible given that the Ravens are debuting a new offensive coordinator and scheme. The Texans, on the other hand, will aim to control the tempo and slow down the game. This strategy could not only keep them competitive but also help them cover the seemingly inflated 10-point spread.

The Pick: Texans +10