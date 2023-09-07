Best game prop bets for Chiefs vs. Lions in Thursday Night Football in Week 1

The first game of the 2023 NFL season will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7 while airing on NBC.

In the following section, we’ll explore our top game prop bets for this matchup, complete with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Lions prop bets

Chiefs 1st to Score / Moneyline (+120)

The Chiefs scored first in five of their last six games to close out last season, which includes the playoffs. As you know, the reigning Super Bowl Champs step in as 5 point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, so getting plus-money odds on Kansas City to score first and win the game isn’t a terrible deal. The Chiefs have won 15 straight regular season games against the NFC, dating back to 2019.

Chiefs winning margin: 7-12 points (+400)

You can find this one by clicking on the matchup and then “game props” and “winning margin” in the DraftKings Sportsbook menu. It’s an interesting way to bet on certain matchups. The Chiefs to win by 1-6 points is priced at +290 odds while we get +400 for a Kansas City winning margin of 7-12 points. This one could be a competitive battle with the home team notching a seven or ten point victory, so getting +400 odds makes sense in this spot.

Both teams to score 20+ points (-160)

The Chiefs should top 20 points without much of an issue, as the accomplished that feat in 19 of 20 games last year, which included the playoffs. In fact, both teams finished with 20+ points in 16 of 20 Kansas City games last season. On the other side, the Lions have scored 20+ points in nine straight games, which includes topping that mark in five consecutive road games.