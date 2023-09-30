Here are our favorite NFL underdog picks for Week 4

Week 3 of the NFL season saw some betting underdogs take down favorites, headlined by the Arizona Cardinals defeating the Dallas Cowboys. The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts also got wins as underdogs last week, paying out nicely for bettors who backed them.

Here’s a look at our favorite underdogs to back in Week 4, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 4: Underdog picks

Ravens ML vs. Browns (+102)

Baltimore is likely a slight underdog due to the injuries on offense but Lamar Jackson is still the quarterback. Jackson is 6-3 in nine career meetings against Cleveland, most notably winning a 47-42 shootout after going to the locker room and coming back. The Browns are talented across the board, but Deshaun Watson is dealing with a shoulder issue and could struggle throwing the ball. Jackson is a one-man machine that can break a game open, and backing him to have a huge game could have a nice payout.

Dolphins ML vs. Bills (+120)

These AFC East rivals had three exciting matchups last season, and Sunday figures to be no different. The Bills won two of those games, including the playoff victory in Buffalo. All those games were decided by three points or less so expect a tight contest here. Miami is clicking offensively, and Josh Allen has a propensity to turn the ball over. I’ll take the Dolphins to remain unbeaten on the season.

Texans ML vs. Steelers (+130)

Houston is coming off a huge win over Jacksonville, and it’s worth backing this squad again in Week 4 against the Steelers. The Texans appear to finally be getting things going offensively with C.J. Stroud, and this defense has been stingy in every game. Pittsburgh’s game plan is to grind out a win with defense and running the football, which is something that typically doesn’t result in massive scoring performances. Houston should be in this game, and has some nice momentum after Week 3.

Buccaneers ML vs. Saints (+140)

I feel least confident about this pick. The Saints have had Tampa Bay’s number the last few seasons, but the Bucs got the sweep last year for the first time since 2007. Derek Carr’s injury puts his status in doubt, and Tampa Bay knows all about the roller coaster ride that is Jameis Winston. The Bucs have the defense to contain New Orleans even with Alvin Kamara coming back, and Baker Mayfield should bounce back after a rough Week 3 showing. Tampa has a great chance to take the win as the underdog in Week 4.