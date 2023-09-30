Best player prop bets to consider for Falcons vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 4

The NFL London Games are back! If you’re here, you’re looking for some bets to wake up to on Sunday morning when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London at 9:30 p.m. ET. We’re going to go over our favorite player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Week 4 matchup.

Falcons vs. Jaguars player prop bets

Trevor Lawrence O1.5 passing TDs (+110)

The Falcons have faced the Panthers, Packers and Lions up to this point in the season. That’s two first-year starters and Jared Goff. Lawrence should test this ATL defense and the Jags are in need of a bounce back after falling to the Texans last week. The Falcons only have three sacks on the season, so Lawrence should have time to throw. With the travel going to London, we could see some tired defenders. Jacksonville’s team total is up at 22.5 points, so we can expect at least three TDs, if not more. I think at this number, it’s a solid value for Lawrence to throw a couple TD passes.

Bijan Robinson O25.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Lions were able to hold the rookie back in check last week in a 20-6 win. Even in that game, Robinson was able to haul in four catches on six targets for 27 yards. He’s cleared this line in three straight games to start his rookie season. It’s very clear what the Falcons’ path to winning is — get Robinson the ball and eat the clock. With what we saw from the Jaguars’ secondary last week, Robinson should have no trouble reaching his average in catches and clearing this line.

Kyle Pitts O3.5 receptions (+124)

This has to be the Kyle Pitts week. The Falcons just can’t get him going and continue to give snaps to Jonnu Smith, who hasn’t been bad this season. Maybe it’s QB Desmond Ridder holding the offense back but with Pitts, WR Drake London and Robinson, you’d think this unit would be more dynamic. Last week, Pitts had a season-high nine targets with five catches. It’s clear the Falcons are trying to get the tight end more involved. I think that continues in London on Sunday and Pitts sees plenty of targets. There’s also some alternate receiving lines that are juicy for Pitts. There’s 50+ receiving yards at +210.