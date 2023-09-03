Titans predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Tennessee Titans experienced a dramatic reversal of fortune in 2022. Despite a promising 7-3 start, they fell into a devastating seven-game losing streak to close out the season. Their playoff hopes were finally dashed with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season’s final week.

Things aren’t necessarily looking optimistic as we move into the 2023 season, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the Titans at +350 odds to win the AFC South and +210 to make the NFL playoffs.

Below, we’ll run through the Super Bowl and divisional odds for Tennessee while commenting on their expectations for 2023. All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans Super Bowl odds: +8000

Heading into 2023, only four NFL teams have longer odds to win the Super Bowl. That includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals.

To climb out of their current slump, the Titans must revisit the gritty approach that propelled them into the playoffs a few seasons ago. This includes a strong focus on the running game, effective use of play-action, and a robust defense.

For success, star running back Derrick Henry will need to return to his peak performance, and the defense must address its previous season’s shortcomings, particularly in key areas of pass defense where it ranked among the league’s worst.

Titans AFC South division title odds: +350

As noted earlier, the Titans are among the teams with the least favorable Super Bowl odds, outranking only four other teams. Interestingly, two of those teams—the Colts and Texans—are also in the AFC South division.

Because of that, Tennessee holds the second-best odds at +350 to win the division. While the Jacksonville Jaguars are the clear favorites to clinch the AFC South for a second consecutive year, the Titans stand as potential contenders should the Jaguars fall short of their lofty expectations.

Titans win total odds: Over 7.5

The Titans were brutal down the stretch last season, and most of their key roster pieces are starting to age. However, the Titans were able to grab WR Deandre Hopkins in the offseason, and last year’s downturn was largely exacerbated by a rash of injuries. That’s a variable that could turn more favorable this season.

Given a manageable schedule, there’s reason to believe that the Titans could exceed expectations and potentially make a run at more than 8 wins.