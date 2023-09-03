Seahawks predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Seattle Seahawks found lightning in a bottle, or better yet they found the fountain of youth after finishing 9-8 and clinching a wild-card playoff spot in the team’s first season with quarterback Geno Smith. After a career year from the nine-year veteran, the Seahawks are running it back in 2023 with their newfound franchise signal-caller, with the hopes that they can build off their promising 2022 team performance.

Seahawks Super Bowl odds: +3000

If Seattle hopes to win it all in 2023 they’ll need to replicate the magic on offense last season while taking a substantial leap forward on the defensive side of the ball. The Seahawks finished ninth in scoring and 13th in yards per game, with much of that success coming off the heels of a career year from quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith threw for a career-high 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the league with a 69.8 completion percentage, and truth be told he’ll have to put together a similarly efficient campaign for any hopes of a Seahawks title in 2023.

Seattle’s defense left much to be desired last season as they finished 25th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed per game. The Seahawks brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner as a voice for a young defense to follow, while they bolstered their secondary by drafting Devon Witherspoon to pair alongside cornerback Tariq Woolen. Seattle will need to propel itself into a top 15 ranking in a majority of defense categories to be taken seriously as a title contender.

Seahawks NFC West division title odds: +195

Seattle holds the second-best odds to win the NFC West in 2023, behind the reigning division winner San Francisco 49ers (-160), and ahead of the Los Angeles Rams (+1000) and Arizona Cardinals (+2500). The Seahawks are coming off two seasons of finishing third and fourth in the division, having last won the NFC West back in 2020 with a 12-4 regular season record.

It will take an all-encompassing effort for the Seahawks to dethrone the 49ers as division champs in 2023. San Francisco boasts one of, if not the most well-rounded roster in the NFL with arguably the best defense coupled with an offense that has ample skill position players on the outside and in the backfield. Smith may have a leg up over presumed starter Brock Purdy when it comes to experience, but Kyle Shanahan’s creative playcalling is matched by few in the league.

Seahawks win total odds: Over 9.5 (+125); Under 9.5 (-155)

Seattle averaged the third-best scoring mark on the road last season (26.0 ppg), but looking ahead to their road slate in 2023 gives cause for concern. Traveling to face San Francisco, the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys could be surefire losses, while home matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers will be no pushovers either. That’s already seven potential losses, while home bouts against the likes of the 49ers will likely forecast the Seahawks as the underdogs.

Ultimately, placing faith in a sequel career year from Smith, on top of the Seahawks' defense taking a leap forward feels far-fetched. Perhaps Seattle can once again clinch a wild-card berth, but finishing with nine wins or fewer seems much more realistic.