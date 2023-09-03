Ravens predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Baltimore Ravens overcame a handful of injuries on offense, namely to their starting quarterback, to finish the 2022 season with a 10-7 record and a second-place finish in the AFC North. Despite heading into the postseason with a backup signal-caller under center, the Ravens nearly upset the Cincinnati Bengals in a single-digit loss in the divisional round.

After an ongoing contract stalemate overshadowed much of the regular season, the Ravens locked up their franchise quarterback for the future while surrounding him with added weapons in the passing game, as well as onboarding a new offensive coordinator.

Ravens Super Bowl odds: +1800

A new offensive coordinator and scheme, coupled with a healthy Lamar Jackson, are the key factors that could propel the Ravens into title contention. Despite having one of the NFL’s most prolific dual-threat quarterbacks, Baltimore finished 19th in points and 16th in total yards in what proved to be Greg Roman’s last season as offensive coordinator. Todd Monken is preparing to flip the script from Roman’s run-heavy offense, which allow this team to truly flourish on that side of the ball.

However, all that is for naught if Jackson can’t stay healthy for the marathon of an NFL season. The Ravens’ signal-caller has played in no more than 12 games in each of the last two seasons, and simply put he needs to be on the field in order for the team to have any shot of making a postseason run. Additionally, Baltimore’s 28th-ranked passing offense will need to take advantage of the additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers.

Ravens AFC North division title odds: +235

The Ravens hold the second-best odds to win the AFC North, behind the Cincinnati Bengals (+140) and ahead of the Cleveland Browns (+400) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (+500). The Ravens finished no worse than second place in the division in four of the last five seasons, which is a testament to their roster construction and the established coaching structure of John Harbaugh.

Though the Bengals enter as the favorites, the Ravens were arguably one play away from besting them in their playoff divisional matchup last year in a 24-17 loss that saw Baltimore play, once again, without Jackson at quarterback.

Ravens win total odds: Over 10.5 (+100); Under 10.5 (-120)

The Ravens were able to reach 10 wins last season despite Jackson missing five games due to injury, which means this team should be more than equipped to reach 11-plus wins with a healthy, returning Jackson eager to justify his new contract. Coupled with a refreshed offense that will call on Jackson to make more plays with his arms, and a revamped receiving corps headlined by Beckham Jr. and Flowers, the Ravens should be considered true AFC North contenders with a great chance of finishing over their allotted wins.