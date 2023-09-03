Rams predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

At this time last season, the Los Angeles Rams were riding the high of their Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals. But now, after a 5-12 season last, they enter the 2023 season with a roster full of uncertainty. But with a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a Super Bowl-winning coach in Sean McVay, the Rams still have an outside shot at making some noise in the NFC West, it just won’t be anywhere near as easy as it’s been in the past.

The Rams are at +8000 to win the NFC West at DraftKings Sportsbook and +10000 to win the Super Bowl. Their win total is set at 6.5

Rams Super Bowl odds: +10000

As mentioned above, the Rams still have the core of their Super Bowl team in quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and coach Sean McVay. They also boast an above-average running back in Cam Akers.

But for the Rams to win the Super Bowl they’d need almost everyone else on the roster to take a huge leap. The Rams had the 7th-worst passing offense last season, the 5th-worst rushing attack, and a middle-of-the-pack defense. To win the Super Bowl, they’d need to finish top-five in every category to make up for the other deficiencies on their roster.

Rams AFC West division title odds: +800

All of the above also relates to the Rams’ chances in the division as well. While the Cardinals are rebuilding, the Seahawks and 49ers are both coming off postseason berths and both have Super Bowl aspirations for this season. If we’re operating under the assumption that the Rams are going to win both of their games against the Cardinals (a fair assumption), then they’d likely need to go 3-1 (at worst) in their games against the Seahawks and Rams to take home the division title.

Rams win total odds: Over 6.5 (-105); Under 6.5 (-115)

While the Rams are coming off a 5-12 season, that comes with the obvious caveat that Stafford missed the second half of the season with an arm injury. The team went 3-6 with him under center, with two of those losses being one-score games. If Stafford and Donald are able to stay healthy then I think this team has a chance to crack the seven-win plateau just because of the amount of top-heavy talent on the roster.