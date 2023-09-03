Packers predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Green Bay Packers entered their final game last season on a four-game winning streak, only to lose to the Detroit Lions and miss the playoffs. This loss marked not only the end of a disappointing season but also the end of the Aaron Rodgers era, as the veteran quarterback moved to the New York Jets in the offseason.

How much will Green Bay miss Rodgers? We’ll dive into the impact of his departure on the Packers’ Super Bowl and division title odds, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers Super Bowl odds: +6500

For the Green Bay Packers to have a genuine shot at a Super Bowl run, flawless execution of their game plan is crucial. They’ll need to leverage their strong offensive line to establish a potent rushing attack, which would alleviate pressure on new starting quarterback Jordan Love. As the season progresses, Love must also develop chemistry with his young receiving corps.

The Packers have transitioned into a run-focused team, making it important for their defense to keep them competitive in every game. Alongside this, Love needs to elevate his game and become a difference-maker, especially in critical moments throughout the season.

Packers NFC North division title odds: +400

While the Packers share the longest odds with the Chicago Bears to win the NFC North, I’m not sure if that’s 100% warranted. Yes, losing Rodgers is a massive blow, but Green Bay boasts a strong offensive line and a reliable running game, which should keep them in most games — even as underdogs.

If Love can turn into an efficient quarterback, the Packers could very well contend for the division title. This is especially the case when considering that neither the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions have been models of consistency in recent years.

Packers win total odds: 7.5

The Packers don’t have an overly difficult schedule while hosting their most challenging non-divisional opponents throughout the season. This includes the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Chargers.

However, that won’t matter much if Green Bay can’t secure road wins against teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears along the way. Realistically, an 8 or 9-win season could be within reach. As previously mentioned, the Packer’s run-focused offense and deliberate pace should make them competitive in nearly every matchup.