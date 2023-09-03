Lions predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

After a rocky 1-6 start in 2022, the Detroit Lions rallied, winning 8 of their final 10 games and narrowly missing the playoffs. The team seemed to find its groove under Coach Dan Campbell around mid-season and they’ll aim to turn that momentum into a legitimate 2023 playoff run.

The pressing question is: How far can they realistically go? Is the preseason buzz justified, and can they seize control of a weakened NFC North? We’ll dive into these questions, as well as the Lions’ Super Bowl odds and projected win totals, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions Super Bowl odds: +2200

Oddsmakers are showing faith in the Lions, giving them the seventh-highest Super Bowl odds, which comes out to the fourth-highest in the NFC.

For the team to emerge as a genuine Super Bowl contender, quarterback Jared Goff must maintain his late-season form from 2022 and prove he can win crucial road games, something that has often eluded him and is still a question mark in his career. He’ll get a big opportunity to prove that in a Week 1 road game at the reigning Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions’ defense, particularly the revamped secondary featuring new additions like CJ Gardner-Johnson and Cam Sutton, must live up to its preseason hype. Given that this would be a new experience for many Detroit players, they’ll need to adapt to heightened expectations and perform well under pressure.

Lions NFC North division title odds: +140

Last year, the Minnesota Vikings dominated the NFC North with 13 wins, even though they had a negative point differential. In contrast, the Detroit Lions gained momentum as many considered them the best team in the division during the latter part of the season, a sentiment that has extended into early 2023.

With the Vikings facing potential regression, the Chicago Bears in rebuilding mode, and the Green Bay Packers grappling with the absence of Aaron Rodgers, the division now appears to be the Lions’ to lose.

Lions win total odds: 9.5

While the Lions could potentially secure a 4-2 record against NFC North rivals, they’d still need to go 6-5 in their remaining games to exceed a win total of 9.5.

Although achievable, their road games against formidable opponents like the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys leave little room for error. As previously mentioned, Goff’s difficulties in road games are an ongoing issue that still needs to be resolved.

Given these challenges, I’m leaning toward under 9.5 wins for the Lions, especially with +100 odds available on DraftKings Sportsbook.