Jets predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

After starting the season with a promising 7–4 record, the New York Jets faced a late-season meltdown in 2022. Their postseason hopes were cut short after a six-game losing streak, and the Jets failed to score a touchdown in their last three games. A Week 17 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks eliminated them from playoff contention, and a subsequent loss to the Miami Dolphins cemented a 7–10 losing season.

Despite the overall disappointment, the team’s defense noticed significant improvement, ranking fourth in the league in both scoring and yardage. To remedy their offensive woes, the Jets acquired former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Will this be enough for the Jets to snap their postseason drought and make a Super Bowl run? We’ll discuss that in detail while running through our Jets predictions below. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets Super Bowl odds: +1600

For the Jets to make a Super Bowl run this season, their defense will need to maintain last year’s top-five ranking in key categories. With a solid defensive core already in place, staying healthy will be crucial, particularly when it comes to their star players.

On the other hand, the offense remains a significant question mark that hampered the team’s postseason chances last year. Newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face the pressure to perform in New York. Despite lacking a strong supporting cast last season, Rodgers nearly led the Packers to the playoffs. He and Garrett Wilson, the reigning AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year, must hit the ground running to invigorate the young team.

With Rodgers at the helm, the Jets will undoubtedly attract attention, making it essential for the team to manage heightened expectations and perform in high-stakes games. That’s not something we have seen from the Jets in recent seasons, so it will be interesting to see how this group performs in the limelight.

Jets AFC East division title odds: +270

The AFC East is shaping up to be one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions from top to bottom. The Buffalo Bills lead the odds at +120 to win the division, followed by the New York Jets at +270 and the Miami Dolphins at +300. The New England Patriots trail the pack with +800 odds.

With three teams poised as genuine contenders for both the division title and a deep playoff run, every game will carry significant weight. The margin for error will likely be slim as the season progresses and the playoff landscape comes into focus.

Kicking off their 2023 campaign, the Jets face the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football showdown in Week 1. The outcome could be pivotal, setting the tone for the divisional race and the rest of the season.

Jets win total odds: Under 9.5 (-105)

Is a 10-win season within reach for the New York Jets? It’s certainly possible, particularly if their defense remains solid and Aaron Rodgers revitalizes the offense. However, the team faces a challenging schedule that includes two games each against divisional rivals: the Bills, Dolphins, and Patriots.

Moreover, eight of their first 11 games are against teams that made the playoffs last season, including matchups with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

While the hype around the Jets is palpable, and their potential is hard to overlook, the pressure to perform is equally intense given the tough schedule. Given these factors, it might be wise to take the under on their season win total.