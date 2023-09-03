Jaguars predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

After stumbling to a 3-7 start in 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a remarkable turnaround by winning six of their last seven games. This late-season surge was enough to secure the AFC South title after a Week 18 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

In a stunning Wild Card match, the Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30, marking the largest comeback in franchise history and the third-largest in NFL postseason history. Despite this momentum, their season came to an end the following week with a 27-20 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the Divisional round.

Below, we’ll dive into the Jaguars’ 2023 outlook, focusing on their chances of winning the AFC South, and potentially making a Super Bowl run with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars Super Bowl odds: +3000

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jaguars enter the 2023 season with +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl. These odds are the eighth-highest among AFC teams. The favorable line could be influenced by the fact that the Jaguars compete in a relatively weak division, enhancing their prospects for a postseason berth in the first place.

Jaguars AFC South division title odds: -155

Speaking of that weak division, the AFC South lacks established playoff contenders as we head into the 2023-24 season. This situation gives the Jaguars favorable odds to clinch the division, currently looking at -155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For context, the San Francisco 49ers stand at -190 to win the NFC West, while the Kansas City Chiefs are at -165 to secure the AFC West.

Jaguars win total odds: 9.5

As mentioned earlier, the Jaguars were very good down the stretch last season. After adding more pieces in the offseason (including WR Calvin Ridley) and letting their young core develop, there’s a chance Jacksonville will be an even better team in 2023-24.

There’s a good chance the Jaguars could stockpile wins against a weak division, and a crossover against the suspect NFC South doesn’t hurt either.