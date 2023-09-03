Giants predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

The Giants are... back? Kind of? Last season the Giants earned a postseason berth with a surprising 9-7-1 record in 2022 and picked up a playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings, and now enter this season with a deeper roster that will need to fulfill greater expectations.

While a Super Bowl victory isn’t necessarily one of those expectations (in part because of how stacked the National League is), there’s still a chance the Giants end the season hoisting the Lombardi Trophy -- so long as everything goes right.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants’ win total is set at 7.5, and they’re at +850 to win the NFC East, +2500 to win the NFC, and +6500 to win the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl odds: +6500

For the Giants to win the Super Bowl, everything would need to go right for them and wrong for the rest of the NFC East. The Eagles and Cowboys all got better in the offseason, while the Commanders are giving Sam Howell a look as their starting quarterback. Daniel Jones would need to continue to improve after getting a mega-extension in the offseason, Saquon Barkley would need to show up hungry and motivated and the defense would need to be as stingy as possible. It’s a long shot, but weirder things have happened.

Giants NFC East division title odds: +850

As mentioned above, the NFC East has two clear favorites in the Eagles and Cowboys. But that was also the case last season and the Giants were able to eke out a postseason berth. All of the outcomes listed above will need to happen for the Giants to win the division, but with eight games against your division, it’s a lot easier to earn a division title. That said, they’ll likely need to go 7-1 or 8-0 in those games to earn the division title.

Giants win total odds: Over 7.5 (+100); Under 7.5 (-120)

This line is likely more based on how much the division has gotten better compared to the Giants roster (which has gotten better compared to last season). The Giants tallied nine wins last season with a worse roster but will have an uphill battle against a stacked division. Still, I’m backing the over here, but also admittedly a Daniel Jones believer. He, along with a motivated and healthy Saquon Barkley and a rejuvenated Darren Waller, are pieces that help create a winning team.