Eagles predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

A mere three points separated the Philadelphia Eagles from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the reigning NFC Champions will return as one of the few true contenders in 2023. Despite some losses in free agency, the Eagles' front office proved once again to be strategic in their scouting and brought in a promising class of impactful rookies. With an offense that returns Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith, and with Haason Reddick returning among the front-seven, the Eagles should be well-equipped for success in 2023.

Eagles Super Bowl odds: +650

The Eagles will need to replicate a 2022 performance in which they ranked top-five in scoring and top-10 in defensive scoring. With a well-constructed roster on both sides of the ball, Philadelphia has an excellent chance to make another run for the Lombardi Trophy and will enter the 2023 season as the leading favorites in the NFC. Despite some losses on the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles proved excellent in their draft strategy to shore up those losses with impactful rookie talents.

Like any other true contender, they will need a string of luck when it comes to the health of their roster. Despite a late-season stretch that forced Jalen Hurts to miss a few games, the Eagles had a relatively clean bill of health heading into the postseason. Additionally, they benefitted from a relatively easy schedule, which will not prove to be the same case in 2023. With a slate that ranks 13th in SOS, Philadelphia must prove that they can weather the stiffer competition through the regular season.

Eagles NFC East division title odds: -135

The Eagles hold the best odds to repeat as NFC East champions, with the Dallas Cowboys (+195), New York Giants (+900), and the Washington Commanders (+1300). Philadelphia finished with two more wins than the Cowboys last season to win the division crown, which speaks to how this should prove to be a two-team race in 2023. With a roster that has remained largely intact from last year’s Super Bowl run, the two games between these rivals could prove to be the difference-maker in the long run.

Eagles win total odds: Over 11.5 (-105); Under 11.5 (-115)

Matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could make it difficult for this team to replicate its 14-win season, and divisional matchups with the Cowboys and Giants will be no easy feats either. Still, the Eagles boast just the 13th-toughest schedule relative to the rest of the league, and the talent level on this roster should be able to weather the marathon of their 17-game slate. As true Super Bowl contenders, take the Eagles to finish with more than 11 wins in 2023.