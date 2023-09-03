Dolphins predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

After swinging a trade for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill last offseason, the Miami Dolphins became one of the most prolific, and fastest, offenses in the entire NFL. Though injuries to the quarterback position ultimately handicapped their potential, the Dolphins still finished 9-8 to earn a spot in the playoffs. With backup Skylar Thompson under center, Miami fell 34-31 in the wild-card round to the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins Super Bowl odds: +2500

When healthy, the Dolphins' high-octane is unrivaled by much of the NFL thanks to the addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In 2022, Miami finished 11th in scoring and sixth in total offense, but those marks can only be achieved when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on the field. Tagovailoa suffered more than one concussion last season, and the team will need to better protect its franchise quarterback if they have any hope of reaching the Super Bowl.

The defense will also need to take a monumental leap forward, having finished 24th in points allowed and 18th in yards allowed. The addition of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, who has ample experience with some of the league’s best defenses, should help raise the bar on that side of the ball. Despite him being out for the start of the season, newly acquired Jalen Ramsey should also provide a boon to the Dolphins’ 27th-ranked pass defense.

Dolphins AFC East division title odds: +300

The Dolphins sit behind the Buffalo Bills (+120) and the New York Jets (+270) for the AFC East crown, with the New England Patriots (+800) in a distant fourth place. Oddsmakers are clearly favoring the teams with a more impressive signal-caller under center, though the faith in the Jets could be argued premature given that we have to see a regular-season snap with Rodgers in the fold. Miami’s talent level on offense, as well as with a creative play-caller in Mike McDaniel, should help keep the AFC East title race closely contested through the final game of the regular season.

Dolphins win total odds: Over 9.5 (+100); Under 9.5 (-120)

Miami managed to notch the nine-win mark last season in spite of Tagovailoa missing multiple games due to concussions. If he can stay healthy for the majority, or the entirety of the 2023 season, the Dolphins have an excellent chance to improve their regular season record by at least one game this fall. Road matchups versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens will test this team, but in a coin flip, they should be equipped to handle either of those rosters due to the high-octane offense they have in their back pocket.